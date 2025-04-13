US Secretary Of State Sends Strong Message To Immigrants

Share

The United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, on Saturday sent a stern message to prospective immigrants, stressing that U.S. visas are a privilege and not an automatic right.

Rubio who spoke on Fox News threw his weight behind U.S. immigration laws and the strict visa screening procedures in place under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Speaking on the problem, Rubio, however, said the United States welcomes individuals who contribute positively to the nation’s growth, but firmly warned that the system does not tolerate individuals or groups who pose security threats.

“U.S. visas are a privilege, rather than a right, reserved for those who make the United States better, not seek to destroy it from the inside,” Rubio wrote.

Citing the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), he pointed out that any foreign national who endorses, supports, or is associated with terrorist activities or organizations — including Hamas — is automatically ineligible for a U.S. visa.

Rubio further explained that U.S. consular officers are mandated to apply these immigration laws rigorously to every applicant, regardless of nationality or background.

This statement comes on the heels of a U.S. federal court ruling on Friday, where Judge Jamee Comans in Louisiana upheld the deportation order against Mahmoud Khalil, who was identified as one of the coordinators of last year’s pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University.

The Trump administration, in line with its tough stance on illegal immigration and national security, had earlier revoked the visas of hundreds of international students, compelling many to leave the country within a short period.

The latest development reflects Washington’s continued efforts to tighten its immigration policies and enforce stricter security checks on foreign nationals entering the United States.

