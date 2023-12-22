New Telegraph

December 22, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 22, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. US Says ‘Serious…

US Says ‘Serious Negotiations’ Taking Place on New Gaza Truce

The US says “serious negotiations” are taking place on a new Gaza truce and the release of more Israeli hostages. But prospects remain uncertain after Hamas’s leader reportedly rejected the prospect of a temporary pause during talks in Cairo on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces say they’ve uncovered a network of tunnels in the heart of Gaza City with entrances connected to the houses of Hamas leaders. On Wednesday, the Hamas-run Gaza government said 20,000 people had been killed there since Israel launched its military campaign against the group.

And the UN Security Council again postponed a meeting to discuss calls for “urgent humanitarian pauses” in Gaza, reports the BBC. A draft resolution by the United Arab Emirates also called for the return of hostages and a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians Israel began its campaign in Gaza after Hamas broke through the heavily-guarded perimeter with Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 hostages, some of whom have been freed.

Read Previous

African Energy Chamber Backs Nigeria’s First Floating LNG Devt
Read Next

Vigilante Group, Pensioners Get Free Health Insurance