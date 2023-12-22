US Says ‘Serious Negotiations’ Taking Place on New Gaza Truce

The US says “serious negotiations” are taking place on a new Gaza truce and the release of more Israeli hostages. But prospects remain uncertain after Hamas’s leader reportedly rejected the prospect of a temporary pause during talks in Cairo on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces say they’ve uncovered a network of tunnels in the heart of Gaza City with entrances connected to the houses of Hamas leaders. On Wednesday, the Hamas-run Gaza government said 20,000 people had been killed there since Israel launched its military campaign against the group.

And the UN Security Council again postponed a meeting to discuss calls for “urgent humanitarian pauses” in Gaza, reports the BBC. A draft resolution by the United Arab Emirates also called for the return of hostages and a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians Israel began its campaign in Gaza after Hamas broke through the heavily-guarded perimeter with Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 hostages, some of whom have been freed.