US Says Law Applies To ‘All Parties’ In Gaza

The US has said it expects “all parties on the ground” in Gaza to comply with international humanitarian law but declined to confirm whether it was carrying out its own assessment into the killing by the Israeli military of 15 people – paramedics, civil defence workers and a UN official.

Asked about the killings, state department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said: “Every single thing that happens in Gaza is happening because of Hamas.”

The UN’s humanitarian agency has said five ambulances, a fire truck and a UN vehicle were struck “one by one” on March 23 and that 15 bodies, including paramedics still in their uniforms, had been gathered and buried in a mass grave, reports the BBC.

The Israeli military said its troops had fired on vehicles “advancing suspiciously” without headlights or emergency signals and that a Hamas operative and other militants were among those killed, but it did not offer any comment on the accounts of bodies being gathered up and buried in the sand.

