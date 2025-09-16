US Says ‘Framework’ For TikTok Ownership Deal Agreed With China

A framework deal has been reached for the ownership of popular social video platform TikTok, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said after weekend trade talks between the US and China in Spain.

Bessent said in a press conference after the latest round of trade talks between the world’s top two economies concluded in Madrid that US President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping would speak on Friday to possibly finalize the deal.

Bessent said that the objective of the framework deal on the social media platform would be to switch to US ownership.

Bessent said that Trump and Xi would speak on Friday to complete the deal, reports The Associated Press. Chinese officials have yet to confirm Bessent’s statement and were not present at the press conference.