US Sanctions Chinese Firms In Fentanyl Crackdown

The US has announced sanctions on 25 China-based firms and individuals allegedly involved in the production of chemicals used to make fentanyl.

Fentanyl, a potent opioid used as a pain- killer or sedative, plays a major role in the ongoing US drug crisis. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the drug’s supply chain “often starts with chemical companies in China”.

China’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters news agency. In April, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said there was “no such thing as illegal trafficking of fentanyl” between China and Mexico, reports the BBC.

This came after Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on the Chinese government to help stop the alleged flow of fentanyl and its precursors into his country.