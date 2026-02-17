US Sanctions 8 Nigerians Over Links To Boko Haram, Cybercrime

The United States has frozen the assets and properties of eight Nigerians accused of having links to the Islamic sect, Boko Haram and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. This was contained in a 3,000-page document dated February 10, released by the United States Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Con- trol (OFAC) and sighted by the correspondent yesterday.

The document also identified individuals sanctioned for cybercrime-related offences and other security threats. The pronouncement comes on the heels of recent recommendations by the US Congress for visa bans and asset freezes on persons and groups accused of violations of religious freedom and persecution of Christians in Nigeria. The former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso; the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria; and Miyetti Allah Kautal were recommended by United States lawmakers for visa bans and asset reezes.

The OFAC document, titled: ‘Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List’, detailed individuals of other nationalities and entities whose assets had been frozen, serving as a reference tool. It also provided notice of actions taken against Specially Designated Nationals, whose property and interests were blocked as part of counter-terrorism efforts. According to OFAC, the move forms part of its broader efforts to block the property and interests of Specially Designated Nationals and prevent financial dealings with them.

“This publication of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is designed as a reference tool providing actual notice of actions by OFAC with respect to Specially Designated Nationals and other persons (which term includes both individuals and entities) whose property are blocked, to assist the public in complying with the various sanctions programmes administered by OFAC,” the agency said.

Among those listed is: Salih Yusuf Adamu, also known as Salihu Yusuf, born on August 23, 1990, in Nigeria. Yusuf was identified as having ties to Boko Haram and reported to hold a Nigerian passport. Yusuf was among six Nigerians convicted in 2022 for setting up a Boko Haram cell in the United Arab Emirates to raise funds for insurgents in Nigeria.

The six men were convicted in the UAE for attempting to send $782,000 from Dubai to Nigeria. Another individual, Babestan Oluwole Ademulero, born on March 4, 1953, in Nigeria, was designated under SDNTK sanctions. He appeared under several aliases, including Wole A. Babestan and Olatunde Irewole Shofeso. Also designated was Abu Abdullah ibn Umar AlBarnawi, also known as Ba Idrisa.

He was reportedly born between 1989 and 1994 in Maiduguri, Borno State, and was flagged under terrorism-related sanctions. Abu Musab Al-Barnawi, also referred to as Habib Yusuf, was listed with vary- ing birth years between 1990 and 1995. He was identified as a Boko Haram leader and sanctioned under terrorism provisions. Khaled (or Khalid) AlBarnawi, whose name ap- peared twice in the publi- cation, was born in 1976 in Maiduguri, Nigeria.

He was linked to Boko Haram and listed under several aliases, including Abu Hafsat and Mohammed Usman. Ibrahim Ali Alhassan, born January 31, 1981, in Nigeria, was listed with a Nigerian passport. He was reported to reside in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and was linked to Boko Haram.

Abu Bakr ibn Muham- mad ibn Ali Al-Mainuki, also known as Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki, was born in 1982 in Mainok, Borno State. He was identified as having ties to ISIL. Nnamdi Orson Benson, born March 21, 1987, in Nige- ria, was listed under CYBER2 sanctions and was reported to hold a Nigerian passport. The inclusion of these names in the OFAC list highlights Washington’s continued focus on countering terrorism financing and cyber threats.