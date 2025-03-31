Share

The United States (US) and the Russian Governments have commenced discussions on potential collaboration in rare earth metals and other strategic projects in Russia.

According to Kirill Dmitriev, Moscow’s special envoy on international economic and investment cooperation, the rare earth metals represent a crucial area for cooperation between the two global powers.

Dmitriev, who also serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, confirmed that talks have begun on various projects related to the sector.

Following negotiations between the US and Ukraine over a proposed minerals agreement, Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended an offer to the US to jointly explore Russia’s rare earth metal deposits under a future economic deal.

Dmitriev, who was involved in Russia’s discussions with US officials in Saudi Arabia in February, noted that some American companies have already shown interest in the initiative. However, he declined to disclose specific names or further details.

Sources indicate that the cooperation may be a key agenda item at the next round of Russia- US talks, expected to take place in mid-April in Saudi Arabia.

The global significance of rare earth metals has grown in recent months as US President Donald Trump pushes efforts to reduce China’s dominance in the sector. These critical metals are essential for high-tech industries, including electronics, defense, and renewable energy.

With the US seeking alternative sources for rare earth minerals, Russia’s offer could mark a significant shift in global resource partnerships.

However, analysts suggest that geopolitical tensions and strategic interests will heavily influence the outcome of these negotiations.

