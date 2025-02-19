US, Russia Agree To Restore Diplomatic Mission

Share

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin on Wednesday confirmed that normal diplomatic ties have been restored between his country and the United States (US).

The Russian President who made this known also expressed interest in meeting with the 47th President of Americ, Donald Trump.

“The constant expulsion of diplomats from Washington and Moscow does not lead to anything good,” Russian state-owned media, RIA Novosti quoted Putin as saying.

He, however, stressed that any such talks must be carefully planned to ensure a productive outcome.

Putin’s remarks came just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the US President of operating within a “Russian disinformation space,” citing the former president’s past engagements with Kremlin officials.

Zelensky, who has been vocal about his concerns over Trump’s stance on Ukraine, is expected to meet the US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, who arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday.

