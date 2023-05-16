US Reveals Four Dies In Security Advance Mission Team In Anambra

A United State Mission Nigeria Spokesman on Tuesday confirmed Prime Business Africa’s exclusive report that its security advance team was attacked and at least four of its personnel were reportedly killed in Anambra State.

Speaking on the development, the Special Inquiry by PBA not long before the newspaper broke the news on Tuesday night, the US Nigeria spokesperson confirmed the incident and said some of their personnel were attacked and they are on a mission working with the security services to investigate the matter.

According to the spokesman, the security of the US mission personnel remains paramount and the mission takes extensive caution when field trips are organized.

New Telegraph reports that the U.S. Nigeria Mission responded to the PBA after being contacted about the incident with, Dear (Prime Business Africa), Thank you for your inquiry. We confirm there was an incident on May 16 in Anambra state.”

“U.S. Mission Nigeria personnel are working with Nigerian security services to investigate. The security of our personnel is always paramount, and we take extensive precautions when organizing trips to the field. We have no further comment on this.”

Mr Christian Osagie Aburime, the Chief Press Secretary to Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, had in response to a query by PBA, said he was not aware of the development and would need to confirm the incident and revert to our correspondent.

Meanwhile, PBA authentically gathered that the incident took place on Tuesday and four personnel were killed in the unfortunate attack.

It was reported that no group has claimed to be responsible for the attack.