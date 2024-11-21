US Returnee Found Dead In Ogun Hotel Room

Share

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the death of a 51-year-old man, Sunday Abidoye whose lifeless body was discovered in Room 109 of Creestar Hotel, GRA, Sagamu, on Wednesday.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola confirmed the development in a statement issued to journalists on Thursday.

According to Odutola, the Chief Security Officer of the hotel, Mr Oluwole, reported the discovery of the deceased guest to the police.

Upon receiving the report, a team of detectives visited the scene, where they found Abidoye’s body placed inside a car outside the hotel, ready to be transported to the morgue by his family.

READ ALSO:

The deceased’s brother, Jimoh Godday, who resides in Imota, Lagos State, informed the police that his brother had returned to Nigeria from the United States on Saturday.

Godday revealed that he had visited the hotel on Monday, November 18, to check on his brother.

After receiving no response to his knocks, he requested a spare key from the hotel manager to enter the room, where he discovered Abidoye’s lifeless body.

SP Odutola noted that photographs were taken at the scene, and detectives recovered several medications and traditional medicines from the room.

A suspicious liquid-like substance soaked the centre of the bed.

A close friend of the deceased, Ogunmonti Ogunwole, told investigators that he had accompanied Abidoye the previous day to purchase nine different types of medication following complaints of illness.

The body has been transferred to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Morgue in Sagamu for an autopsy.

SP Odutola confirmed, “No known cause of death has been established yet.

“The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a thorough investigation.”

Share

Please follow and like us: