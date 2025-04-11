US: Retaliatory Tariff’ll Be Disastrous To African Economy, AfDB Warns

Share

President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has warned African Countries against imposing retaliatory tariffs on the United States government, stressing that such action could be disastrous for their economies.

Adesina gave the warning on Friday while delivering a convocation lecture at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Abuja, on the topic “Advancing Africa’s Positioning within Global Development and Geopolitical Dynamics.”

The former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture advised African leaders to pursue deeper dialogue and negotiations with the U.S. government to amicably manage ongoing trade tensions.

He said: “The world is obviously reeling from the effects of U.S. tariffs. The increase in tariffs by the U.S. is understandable from a domestic policy perspective, as it aims to correct long-term trade imbalances. The U.S. has the largest trade deficit in the world, estimated at over $1 trillion.

“The focus is also to reverse the loss of local manufacturing industries, create jobs, and boost government revenue. However, this decision has triggered global uncertainty and volatility.”

Adesina noted that the global tariffs will indirectly affect Africa, as export markets in developed regions including China, Europe, and Asia would reduce their imports from Africa, thereby decreasing the continent’s export revenues.

“Africa, therefore, should not get into a tariff war with the U.S. What is needed is more trade between the U.S. and Africa.

“The current dynamics call for a recalibration of trade and investment opportunities. We should expand trade opportunities for the U.S. in and with Africa,” he added.

Declaring that the era of free money and foreign aid was over, Adesina challenged African leaders to harness the continent’s vast potential, including its human and mineral resources.

“Africa is home to cocoa, yet it contributes a paltry two percent to the multi-billion dollar chocolate industry. Exporting raw materials leads to deep poverty, while prosperity lies in exporting value-added products.”

He stressed that Africa’s growing population should be seen as an advantage.

“India, China, and others are leveraging their populations to dictate market trends. Africa should do the same,” he said.

“In Nigeria, we complain about our population, but that should be seen as an asset. By the end of 2025, Africa is expected to have the world’s largest growing youth population, with a working-age population reaching 450 million close to 70 percent of the total.”

Adesina emphasized that if adequately equipped with skills, African youth could serve as a global labor force, especially as many developed countries face aging populations.

“But let’s be clear: just because the world is becoming more African does not mean the rest of the world must bear the burden of Africa’s explosive population growth. Africa’s demographic growth must not become a global negative externality. We cannot blame others for not taking in our rising migrant population. We must create the right environment for our youth to thrive right here on the continent.”

“This must begin with providing Africa’s youth with globally competitive, quality education.”

In his remarks, NOUN Vice-Chancellor, Olufemi Peters, commended Adesina for the insightful lecture and urged him to continue the transformative work he is doing for Africa and the global economy.

