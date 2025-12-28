US Resumes Surveillance On Sambisa Forest – Report

The United States resumed intelligence and surveillance operations in Nigeria on Saturday, following late Thursday’s strikes on ISIS terrorists in Sokoto.

Brant Philip, a Sahelfocused terrorism tracker, shared flight tracking data that showed the aircraft flying over Borno state.

The aircraft was a Gulfstream V, a long-range business jet often modified for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, according to the data.

Philip said Saturday’s intelligence operations focused on the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), the ISIS affiliate in Nigeria, which operates primarily in the north-east and Lake Chad basin.

“The United States resumed ISR operations today on ISWAP in the Sambisa forest, Borno state in northeast Nigeria, after a pause of one day following the strikes in Sokoto state,” he tweeted on X.

Flight tracking data showed that the US began intelligence operations in Nigeria on November 24 after taking off from Ghana, a hub for the American military’s logistics network in Africa. The aircraft has flown over Nigeria almost daily since the start of the mission.