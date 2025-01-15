US Reps Pass Bill Banning Transgenders From Participating In Sports

Share

The House of Representatives of the United States (US) has passed a bill to ban transgender men and women from competing in sports.

The Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson made this known in a post on its verified X handle on Wednesday, January 13

“Today is a great day in America because House Republicans just passed @RepGregSteube’s Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act ensuring men cannot compete in women’s sports.”

“Men are men, women are women, and men cannot become women. It’s just that simple,” the Speaker wrote.

This comes as the incoming President Donald Trump, who had banned transgenders in the United States military, is about to assume power next week.

Recall that Trump had earlier said his administration will re-introduce a ban on transgenders in the military.

