US reports death of senior Hamas military leader

Hamas leader Marwan Issa died in an Israeli air strike, White House official Jake Sullivan has said. As deputy military commander, Issa would be Hamas’s most senior leader to die since the war began on October 7.

The Palestinian group, which controls Gaza, has not officially commented on reports of his death. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East this week on his sixth visit to the region since the conflict in Gaza erupted.

He will hold meetings in Saudi Arabia and Egypt to discuss international efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement that secures the release of all remaining hostages, reports the BBC.

Negotiations have been continuing this week in Qatar despite Israel announcing plans to move more than a million people from the city of Rafah before launching an offensive.

Israeli media sources have reported that Issa was killed in an Israeli air strike that targeted a tunnel complex under the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza a week ago.

lCompiled by Tunde Sulaiman