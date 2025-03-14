US Report: Tinubu Committed To Religious Tolerance – Presidency

Share

The Presidency has affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to promoting peace and religious tolerance across the country.

The Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, made this assertion on his verified X handle, @BwalaDaniel, in response to the recent approval by the United States (US) Congress for sanctions on Nigeria over alleged Christian persecution.

Bwala criticized the report by the U.S. Foreign Relations Committee, stating that it lacked proper context and was not reflective of the current situation in Nigeria.

He maintained that since Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023, there have been minimal to no reported cases of Christian persecution in the country.

“The administration of President Bola Tinubu promotes religious tolerance. Since May 29, 2023, when President Tinubu assumed office, there have been little to no cases of persecution of Christians anywhere in the country,” Bwala wrote.

“Secondly, while we are in no way admitting or authenticating the report of the US foreign relations committee, it is noteworthy to state that the committee’s report falls short of context and timelines,” he said.

He further emphasized that the Tinubu administration remained dedicated to fostering peace and coexistence among all religious groups in Nigeria.

“President Bola Tinubu remains committed to promoting peace and religious tolerance,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the North, Yakubu Pam, recently noted a decline in incidents of Christian persecution in the country.

Pam highlighted key improvements, including a reduction in discrimination related to land acquisition for church buildings and fewer cases of forced conversions and marriages of young Christian girls.

