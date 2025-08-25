The United States (US) on Sunday confirmed its first travel-associated human case of the New World screwworm, a parasitic fly whose larvae feed on living flesh.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the case involved a Maryland resident who recently returned from Central America, where the outbreaks are ongoing.

The patient began showing symptoms shortly after arrival in the U.S. and was officially diagnosed on August 4, 2025.

While federal health officials traced the infection to El Salvador, some sources indicated the individual may have travelled from Guatemala.

The development comes amid a widening screwworm outbreak across Central America and southern Mexico.

CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said, “Screwworm larvae literally eat living tissue, which can lead to serious and potentially life-threatening infections if not treated promptly.”

READ ALSO

Walensky continued, “While this remains extremely rare in humans, it’s critical to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear after travel.”

HHS spokesperson, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said, “We are taking this very seriously and working to prevent any further spread.”

Screwworm infestations can devastate cattle herds, and agricultural authorities have warned that an uncontrolled outbreak could cost the U.S. cattle industry up to $1.8 billion, particularly in Texas.

Dr. Jose Ortega, senior USDA veterinary official, said, “The larvae can burrow into live tissue, causing deep wounds that are difficult to treat.”

“For humans, it’s rare but extremely dangerous, and for cattle, it can lead to billions in losses,” he said.

The CDC confirmed that the infection was identified through tele-diagnosis of larval images by the Maryland Department of Health.

In response to the broader threat, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced the construction of a new sterile fly production facility in Texas, aimed at curbing the pest’s spread through a technique that involves releasing sterile male flies to suppress breeding.

Officials emphasised that no animal cases have been detected in the U.S. so far this year, but they urged continued vigilance as outbreaks in neighbouring regions persist.

“Early detection and treatment are essential to prevent serious consequences, both for public health and agriculture,” Walensky added.