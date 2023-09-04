US Recognises Pastor Jerry Eze After Historic Crusade

The Senior Pastor of Steams of Joy, Jerry Eze, has received special recognition from the State of Georgia in the United States after his recently concluded crusade.

The convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers (NSPPD) was awarded after over 20,000 persons attended his event.

The highly anticipated conference saw different sets of passionate and excited attendees from various walks of life, many of whom traveled from far and wide to the George Brown Event Center, in Houston Texas, US.

Several mind-blowing testimonies of healings and instant miracles were recorded live.

A child brought in brain dead was revived, wheelchairs and walking aids were abandoned as the lame walked, painful lumps melted off, and deaf ears and blind eyes popped open instantly at the word of the lord.

Pastor Eze was duly commended by the State of Georgia for being a shining example of his unmatched strength and refuge.

The head pastor of the Streams of Joy International currently has nearly one million YouTube subscribers.

Eze’s daily broadcasts rank among the most streamed globally on social media.

Born on August 22, 1982, in Bende Local Government area of Abia State, he was raised by a petty-trader single mother, and his education was funded by a couple who were in love with active participation in church activities at a young age.

From Nigeria to the world, Pastor Jerry’s ministry continues to wax stronger and stronger.

He remains an undeniable embodiment of his famous Slogan “What God Cannot Do Does Not Exist.”

A very big Congratulations to Pastor Jerry Eze, NSPPD, and the entire Streams of Joy International family.