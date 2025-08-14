US Ready To Support Ukraine, Zelensky Says After Call With Trump

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the US is “ready to support us” following a call with Donald Trump and European leaders.

Speaking ahead of a US-Russia summit on Friday, Zelensky says he told Trump that Putin is “bluffing” about the impact of sanctions and wants to “occupy all of Ukraine”.

In a news conference, German Chancellor Merz said the priority is securing a ceasefire, adding Ukraine’s allies should increase pressure on Russia if it doesn’t agree.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged continued support for Ukraine and thanked Trump for bringing Putin to the negotiating table, reports the BBC.

Trump will meet Putin in Alaska tomorrow in what the White House has pitched as a one-on-one “fact-finding” exercise for Trump. On the ground: Russia currently controls about 20% of Ukrainian territory