US Rapper, Young Thug Regains Freedom After Guilty Plea

The United States (US) rapper, Young Thug has been finally released from prison after pleading guilty to involvement in a criminal gang.

The rapper who was also involved in drug and firearms charges was released on Thursday, October 31.

The trial was considered the longest in the history of the southern US state of Georgia.

The 33-year-old Artist was one of 28 alleged street gang members indicted in May 2022 on racketeering and other charges.

Prosecutors accused Young Thug of being the leader of Young Slime Life (YSL), a part of the Bloods gang, and charged him with violating state racketeering laws.

The underlying offences in the racketeering indictment included murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealin, and theft.

The Grammy-winning artist pleaded no contest to racketeering charges and no contest to being a leader of a criminal street gang, but guilty to six other counts including firearms and drug charges.

The New York Times reported he was sentenced to time served and 15 years of probation by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker, who replaced a previous judge who presided over the protracted trial.

