US Rapper, NBA Youngboy Pleads Guilty In Fraud Case

United States (US) rapper, NBA YoungBoy has pleaded guilty to charges of drug fraud brought against him.
New Telegraph gathered that on Monday during his appearance in a courtroom in Logan, Utah, NBA YoungBoy admitted to two counts of third-degree felony identity fraud, two counts of third-degree felony forgery, and six counts of misdemeanour unlawful pharmacy conduct.
YoungBoy, who is currently serving 27 months on federal charges, entered a no-contest plea for 36 additional charges.
READ ALSO:
- American Rapper, Julio Foolio, Shot Dead While Celebrating Birthday.
- American Rapper Enchanting Is Dead.
- American Rapper Arrested After Winning Three Grammys
His plea deal reduced his felony charges to Class A misdemeanours.
Following the plea, the judge, Spencer Walsh, suspended a prison sentence and imposed a $25,000 fine instead.
“I’m sure that in your future, once you are done with your federal prison time, you can be really successful on federal probation and have a bright future where you can reach full potential in every aspect of your life.”
YoungBoy is also facing an unresolved federal gun case in Louisiana.