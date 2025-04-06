US Protest: Lawmaker Threatens To Impeach Trump Within 30 Days

Share

Following the anti-Trump protest, a Democratic Congressman, Al Green, vowed on Sunday to file articles of impeachment against United States (US) President, Donald Trump, within the next 30 days.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that thousands of Americans protested across cities on Saturday, demanding greater accountability and denouncing what they described as divisive leadership from the White House.

AI Green while addressing a large gathering during the “Hands Off” protest, accused President Trump of being unfit for office, declaring that the U.S. leader “does not deserve” to remain in the White House.

He suggested that Trump may not complete his four-year term in office, hinting at imminent legislative action.

READ ALSO:

“For every Goliath, there is a David. I want you to know, Mr President, this David is going to file articles of impeachment against you within the next 30 days,” Green declared to thunderous applause from the crowd.

“I’m bringing articles of impeachment. I’m coming for you, Mr President — this David is coming for you,” he added.

Green’s remarks come amid mounting controversies surrounding the Trump administration, with critics alleging abuse of power, obstruction of justice, and erosion of democratic values.

Although previous attempts to impeach President Trump have failed to gain full traction in Congress, Green’s latest move signals renewed pressure from within the Democratic ranks as political tensions in Washington escalate.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

