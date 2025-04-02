New Telegraph

US Prosecutors To Seek Death Penalty For Mangione

US prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of shooting dead UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement yesterday that she had directed federal prosecutors to seek the penalty for the “premeditated, cold-blooded assassination”.

Thompson was shot dead outside a hotel in New York on December 4. Police arrested Mangione, 26, weeks later in Pennsylvania after a nationwide manhunt.

He has pleaded not guilty to state charges, and has yet to enter a plea for separate federal charges. He is currently awaiting trial in a New York federal prison, reports the BBC.

