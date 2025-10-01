Federal prosecutors in New York, United States (US) have called on District Judge, Arun Subramanian to impose a sentence of at least 11 years on American music executive Sean “Diddy” Combs following his conviction on prostitution-related charges.

This was contained in a court document filed on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, and reported by Reuters and ABC News.

According to the report, the prosecutors requested “At least 135 months’ imprisonment” along with a $500,000 fine. U.S. District Judge Subramanian is expected to announce the sentence on Friday in Manhattan.

New Telegraph reports that the 55-year-old music producer was found guilty on July 2 after a two-month trial on two counts of transporting men across state lines for prostitution.

Prosecutors said he arranged for the men to engage in “drug-fueled sexual performances” with his girlfriends while he watched, filmed, and pleasured himself. He was, however, acquitted of more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges that carried the possibility of life imprisonment.

In their sentencing memo, prosecutors described Combs as “violent, abusive and unrepentant,” arguing that while he cannot be punished for crimes of which he was acquitted, the court should consider the abusive context of his convictions.

They cited his relationship with singer Cassie Ventura, noting hotel surveillance footage allegedly showing her “bloodied and bruised,” and argued that Combs’ actions reflected “decades of unchecked violence” that caused lasting physical and psychological harm.

Meanwhile, the Defense Attorneys have urged the court to impose a far lighter sentence of around 14 months, which could see Combs released by year’s end, given time already served at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre since his September 16, 2024, arrest.

In their filing, they described the prosecution’s recommendation as “draconian,” accusing the government of taking a “verdict be damned” approach.

Combs’ legal woes began with his arrest in September 2024 on multiple federal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. His trial, which opened May 5, 2025, lasted nearly two months.

The jury ultimately cleared him of the most serious allegations but found him guilty of two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution involving Ventura and another woman.

Judge Subramanian’s ruling on Friday will determine whether one of the most prominent figures in the entertainment industry spends the next decade behind bars.