US Presidency: Nail-Biting Finish On The Cards

Share

FELIX NWANERI reports that it is an election like no other as the United States elects a new leader in today’s presidential election as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump go toe-to-toe in a poll that has been characterized by frenzied campaign

It is a nail-biting finish in the United States as Americans vote to determine, who succeeds Joe Biden as the 47th president of the United States. Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, is squaring up against her Republican counterpart, former President Donald Trump, 78. Already, more than 73 million Americans have cast ballots according to the Election Lab at the University of Florida as early voting is part of the U.S. electoral process.

The presidential race appears to be hurtling towards a photo finish, with the final set of polls finding Harris showing new strength in North Carolina and Georgia as Trump erases her lead in Pennsylvania and maintains his advantage in Arizona.

It has been decades since the polls have shown the nation facing a presidential race that is so close across so many states in both the Sun Belt and the Rust Belt. The tightly-contested landscape means the race remains highly uncertain. While both candidates have multiple pathways available to capture the 270 Electoral College votes required to claim victory, history would be made if Harris wins.

She will become the first female president of the US. Harris was Joe Biden’s running mate in 2020 when he defeated Trump in an acrimonious election campaign. She became the first black vice-president and the first woman in the role. Unique circumstances propelled Harris into the contest. Biden stepped aside in July and backed his deputy to take over, giving her an unexpected shot at the White House.

There were no Democratic challengers, so what is usually a campaign over 12 to 18 months, taking on party rivals in a gruelling fight for the nomination, in her case, was compressed into less than four months. Her central promise is to provide freedom of opportunity to working people through economic prosperity and expanded access to parental leave and childcare.

Harris is also advocating reproductive freedom to women as some states limit access to abortion. She also backs the freedom to vote and freedom from gun violence, while being a gun-owner herself. Her critics question, why as part of the current administration, she did not already act on some of these promises, and she has become the target of attacks on the issue of illegal immigration.

For Trump, who running again after the 2020 defeat, He stunned the world when he won the presidency in 2016 Many didn’t take Trump’s first bid for president seriously. He was, after all, best known as a businessman and reality TV star. But, against all odds, he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton, former US Secretary of State and wife of former President Bill Clinton.

He introduced major change while in the White House. Tightening immigration was a key campaign promise. He cracked down on travel from several Muslim-majority countries and strengthened part of the southern border. He also made the top court in the U.S. more conservative, withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement and started a trade war with China.

He was no doubt an unconventional, and sometimes, controversial president. Part of his appeal to voters was that he didn’t speak or act like other politicians. And winning the White House did not change that. He fired off tweets at all hours.

His final months in office were dominated by one story – the Covid-19 pandemic. His critics say he heightened divisions over masks, lockdowns and vaccines.

His first term in office ended with bitterness and violence when he made unfounded claims that he lost to Biden unfairly. His supporters stormed the US Capitol after he gave a speech in the centre of Washington DC. It’s been over 100 years since a defeated president won re-election.

If he beats Harris, he would also make history as the oldest president, aged 82 at the end of his term. No doubt, the campaigns have been frosty with a slew of controversies, but besides the thrills and frills of the campaigns that make the election more like a referendum on the personality of the two candidates, there are substantive issues, which will shape the poll.

They include taxes, job creation, immigration, foreign policy, trade deals, refugees, climate change, abortion, law and order, childcare and gun laws, among others. The anxiety across the world over today’s election, notwithstanding, Biden’s successor will not emerge through the popular votes that would be cast.

The American electorate will not actually be voting for the president. Rather, they are casting their votes for a group of electors – 538 – of them in a system called Electoral College, who choose the winner. Just half of them – 270 – are needed to make a president.

The candidate with the most votes in each state becomes the candidate, which that state supports for president. But not all states are equal – California, for example, has more than 10 times the population of Connecticut, so they don’t get an equal say. Each state has certain number of these “electors” based on their population in the most recent Census.

When citizens vote for their preferred candidate, they are actually voting for the electors, some of which are pledged to one candidate, some for another. In almost every state (except Nebraska and Maine), the winner takes all, so the person who wins the most electors in New York, for example, will get all 29 of New York’s electoral votes.

In the race to get to the magic number (270) it is the swing states that often matter most. Voting histories in these states make their outcomes difficult to predict. The 2024 battleground states are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

No doubt, the lines have been drawn between Trump, who has played every divisive card to whip up a war like campaign and Harris, who represents the essential conservatism of old political power, the contest would be decided largely by the personality and antecedent of the candidates as the stakes are huge.

While Republican Trump could be said to represent the ambitions of a silent segment of mostly white men to reclaim political power lost four years ago, a diverse population represents the best hope for the Democrats.

Share

Please follow and like us: