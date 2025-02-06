New Telegraph

February 6, 2025
US Postal Service Stops Accepting Parcels From China, H’Kong

The US Postal Service (USPS) said it has stopped accepting parcels from mainland China and Hong Kong until further notice. Letters will not be affected by the suspension, according to a statement on the company’s website.

USPS did not offer a reason for the decision but it comes after US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 10% tariff on all goods imported to the US from China, reports the BBC.

Trump’s executive order also eliminated an exemption that allowed goods worth $800 (£641) or less to enter the US without having to pay duties or certain taxes. In response China said it would implement tariffs on some US imports.

