US Position On Kwankwaso Misleading, Unfounded –Kwankwasiyya Movement

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has described a proposed bill before the United States Congress, the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act 2026 (HR 7457), allegedly referencing the name of its leader and principal, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in connection with claims of “severe religious freedom violations”, as shocking and disbelieving.

The Movement, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Habibu Muhammad Mailemo, said these allegations were unfounded, misleading, and inconsistent with the verifiable public record of Senator Kwankwaso’s life and service.

The statement reads: “For over thirty years, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has served Nigeria at the highest levels as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, two-term Governor of Kano State, Minister of Defence, Senator of the Federal Republic, and presidential candidate.