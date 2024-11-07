US Poll: Trump Makes Stunning Return To White House, Defeats Harris

Share

Republican Party candidate, Donald Trump, has made a stunning return to the White House, having won the United States presidential election after exceeding the magic number of 270 Electoral College votes.

With Wisconsin in the bag, Trump now has 294 Electoral College votes, crossing the required threshold to secure the keys to the United States’ seat of power.

As at press time, results were still being expected from three centres; which means that the final Electoral College votes for bot candidates may change.

Despite weeks of pundits claiming that it would be one of the tightest races in recent history, the outcome was ever hardly in doubt as the 45th President jumped into an early lead and never looked like being caught.

Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party, who replaced current President Joe Biden on the ballot some months ago after his lacklustre debate against Trump whom he beat four years ago, could only muster 223 Electoral College votes.

She has called Donald Trump to concede the election, and was expected to address the nation for the first time since her defeat when she speaks to supporters at Howard University later Wednesday. Trump flipped a couple of blue states red and defeated Harris in a handful of crucial battleground states.

The Republican standardbearer is making a return to the White House after serving as the 45th president of the US from 2017-2021. Speaking in Florida after it became clear he had won Trump told his supporters that his presidency will be the golden age of America. Trump said he would not rest until he delivers a “safe and strong” country to the American people.

His words: “This was a movement like nobody has seen before and frankly, I believe this was the greatest political movement of all time in this country and, maybe, beyond; and now it is going to reach a new level of importance because we have to help our country heal. “We have a country that needs help and it needs help very badly.

We are going to fix our borders. We are going to fix everything about our country. “We made history for a reason tonight and we overcame obstacles nobody thought possible.

It is now clear that we have achieved the most incredible, political – then look what happened, is this crazy? “But it is a political victory that our country has never seen before.

I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president and to every citizen I will fight for you and your future.

Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. “I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe America that our children deserve, and you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America; that is what we have tonight.

“This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again.” Trump premised his campaign on immigration, the economy and border security. He repeatedly labelled the Democratic Party “weak” on these themes. Meanwhile, the Republicans have retaken control of the US Senate, after flipping seats in West Virginia, Ohio and Montana.

The results guarantee the Republicans at least 52 out of 100 seats in the new chamber, with a handful of races still undecided. If the Republican Party controls the House, Senate and the White House, it would have broad power to pass laws and enact the president’s partisan agenda. Republicans last won a majority in the Senate in 2018.

And in a related development, the US dollar surged as a result of Donald Trump’s victory. Bitcoin has also hit a record high while traders bet on potential tax cuts, increased tariffs, and rising inflation under Trump’s second term. This election result will have a major impact on the global economy.

The dollar has soared by about 1.5% against a host of different currencies, including the pound, euro and the Japanese yen. In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index ended the session up by 2.6 per cent, while Australia’s ASX 200 closed 0.8 per cent higher, the BBC reported.

