US Poll: Clinton, Obama Unite To Raise $25m For Biden

Facing a polling deficit with seven months to go before the November election, President Biden yesterday received some help from his two most recent Democratic predecessors in the White House. Biden teamed up with former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at a fundraising extravaganza in New York City that the president’s campaign said will bring in over $25 million for his re-election bid, reports Fox News.

The star-studded event will include what’s being billed as an “armchair conversation” with the three presidents moderated by late night TV talk show host Stephen Colbert and musical performances from Lizzo, Queen Latifah, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, and Lea Michele. The campaign says over 5,000 people will attend the gathering, which is being held at the storied Radio City Music Hall in midtown Manhattan.