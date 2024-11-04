New Telegraph

November 4, 2024
US Poll: Actor, Harrison Ford, Endorses Kamala Harris

Hollywood icon Harrison Ford has publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race with just a day until Election Day, adding his influential voice to an expanding coalition of entertainment industry figures backing the Democratic nominee.

The 82-year-old “Indiana Jones” star made his announcement in a campaign video released Saturday by the Harris-Walz campaign, where he stressed the importance of protecting democratic institutions and the rule of law while criticizing former President Donald Trump.

“I’m Harrison Ford. I’ve got one vote, same as anyone else, and I’m going to use it to move forward. I’m going to vote for Kamala Harris,” Ford declared in the video, taking direct aim at Trump’s leadership style.

“The other guy, he demands unquestioning loyalty, says he wants revenge.”

Ford particularly highlighted the unprecedented nature of former Trump administration officials speaking out against their former boss, suggesting their actions carried special weight. “You have to pay attention,” Ford said.

