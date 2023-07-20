US Police Search House In Tupac Shakur Case

Police in Nevada have confirmed they served a search warrant this week in connection with the unsolved killing of rapper, Tupac Shakur.

Detectives carried out the search at a home in Henderson, a suburb of Las Vegas where Shakur was gunned down in September 1996.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police did not provide further details of the search, citing the ongoing investigation into his murder, reports the BBC.

Shakur was 25 when he was killed. No arrests have been made and no suspects are current- ly in custody.