US Police Arrest Santa Claus Over Child Sexual Abuse Material

A 64-year-old man who worked as a “Santa for hire” in New Jersey, United States, has been arrested after authorities accused him of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material, raising concerns over his repeated interactions with children during holiday events.

As reported by Daily Star yesterday, Mark Paulino, of Hamilton Township, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with possession and distribution of child sexual abuse materials, as well as endangering the welfare of a child.

According to Mercer County officials, the investigation began on December 4, 2025, when detectives were alerted to suspicious activity involving the alleged uploading of child pornography from a Hamilton Township residence.

The probe quickly identified Paulino, who had previously worked as a retired elementary school teacher, as the person involved.

Police said Paulino had presented himself online as a retired teacher and had recently performed as Santa Claus for photographs and private, corporate, and organisational events, a role that brought him into repeated contact with children.