US Police Arrest Killer Of Charlie Kirk

The governor of Utah State, Spencer Cox, on Friday named Tyler Robinson as the suspect in the killing of US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk after a massive manhunt.

“We got him,” Spencer Cox told a press conference.

Cox identified the suspect as Tyler Robinson and said the arrest was made after one of Robinson’s relatives contacted a friend, who then contacted the police.

The arrest raised a bitterly divided country’s hopes of finding answers to the shocking political murder on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old was killed when hit by a single bullet in his neck while addressing a large crowd at Utah Valley University in the town of Orem.

Kirk was an electrifying presence on the US far-right, with a huge following that helped Donald Trump build the youth vote in his election victory last November.

The president immediately treated the killing of his ally as a matter of top national importance, ordering flags to fly at half-mast and saying he will attend Kirk’s funeral.

Kirk’s hardline views on race, gender, gun ownership and what many said was his antisemitism made him an intensely divisive figure, although even opponents praised his willingness to debate.

While authorities said they did not know the motive, Cox noted that anti-fascist slogans were inscribed on two of the unused bullet casings.

One cartridge had written on it, “Hey, fascist! Catch!”

Another featured “Bella ciao,” apparently a reference to a World War II-era Italian anti-fascist song.

Other cartridges were marked with symbols and wording that appeared to be from the online gaming culture.

Authorities took 33 hours to make the arrest.

They quickly found the alleged murder weapon, a high-powered hunting rifle, and released photos of a young man dressed in a baseball cap and casual clothing.

However, after detaining, then releasing, two people who turned out to be unconnected to the case, the police and FBI appeared to struggle.

Late Thursday, officials in Orem released more details about the suspect’s clothing and initial movements after the shooting, pleading with the public to help identify him.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the arrest was finally made at 10:00 pm Thursday.

Cox credited assistance from the alleged killer’s own family.