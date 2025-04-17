New Telegraph

April 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. US Pastor Kidnapped…

US Pastor Kidnapped During Church Service In S’Africa Rescued

An American pastor who was kidnapped by armed men during a church service in South Africa last week has been rescued, following a “high-intensity shoot-out” that left three people dead, police said.

Josh Sullivan was found unharmed in the township in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday evening – the area where the 45-year-old was snatched from last Thursday.

There were no immediate details on the kidnappers who are suspected of having been familiar with the family’s movements.

Over the past decade, there has been a dramatic in- crease in kidnappings for ransom in South Africa, reports the BBC.

Sullivan’s kidnappers had made a ransom demand, prompting the intervention of South Africa’s elite police unit, known as the Hawks.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Legal Definition Of A Woman Is Based On Biological Sex, UK Supreme Court Rules
Read Next

H’kong Post Suspends Goods Mail Services To US Due To ‘Bullying’ Tariffs
Share
Copy Link
×