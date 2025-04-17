US Pastor Kidnapped During Church Service In S’Africa Rescued

Share

An American pastor who was kidnapped by armed men during a church service in South Africa last week has been rescued, following a “high-intensity shoot-out” that left three people dead, police said.

Josh Sullivan was found unharmed in the township in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday evening – the area where the 45-year-old was snatched from last Thursday.

There were no immediate details on the kidnappers who are suspected of having been familiar with the family’s movements.

Over the past decade, there has been a dramatic in- crease in kidnappings for ransom in South Africa, reports the BBC.

Sullivan’s kidnappers had made a ransom demand, prompting the intervention of South Africa’s elite police unit, known as the Hawks.

Share