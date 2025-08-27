US Open: Venus Bows Out, Swiatek, Draper Cruise Through

The US Open began with mixed emotions as tennis fans saw the possible final appearance of legend Venus Williams, while stars Iga Swiatek and Jack Draper moved confidently into the next round.

At 45 years old, Venus Williams showed incredible courage in her first-round match against Karolina Muchova, the 11th seed from the Czech Republic. Although Venus lost, her fighting spirit reminded everyone why she’s a seven-time Grand Slam champion.

After the match, Venus became emotional as she spoke about her long battle with injuries and health issues. World number two, Swiatek, had an easy win in her opening match. She beat Colombia’s Emiliana Arango with a score of 6-1, 6-2 on the famous Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Swiatek, who recently won her first Wimbledon title, showed why she’s the favourite to win the tournament. She hit 26 winners and didn’t face a single break point. British player Draper had a harder time in his match. He beat Argentina’s Federico Agustin Gomez in four sets: 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (7-9), 6-2.