US Open: Solid Sinner Sweeps Aside Musetti To Reach Semis

Jannik Sinner continued his US Open title defence in dominant fashion as he swept past fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti to reach the semi-finals in New York yesterday. Labelled an “artificial intelligence” player by Alexander Bublik in the last round, Sinner’s scintillating form carried on as he won 6-1, 6-,4 6-2.

Musetti, ranked 10th, was unable to convert any of his seven break points, while he hit just 12 winners to his compatriot’s 28 on Arthur Ashe Stadium. “We know each other very well. We’re from the same country, there’s so many Italian players in the draw, so it’s nice to play here,” Sinner said.

“Obviously, playing Davis Cup together and stuff like this you have to take the friendship away, but when you shake hands everything is fine.” In a ruthless first set, Sinner rattled through the first five games and conceded just five points before Musetti eventually held serve to get himself on the board for 5-1.

Sinner closed out the opener after just 27 minutes, but his momentum slowed in the second set as Musetti stepped up his level. But the top seed managed to grab the decisive break at 4-4 and served it out comfortably before breaking twice in the third to secure the win just before midnight at Flushing Meadows. “From my point of view it was a great performance, very solid,” Sinner added.