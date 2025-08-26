US Open: Medvedev Melts Down, Keys Crashes Out, Norrie Advances

Daniil Medvedev suffered a dramatic first-round exit at the US Open after a mid-point interruption sparked a meltdown. The 2021 champion lost to France’s Benjamin Bonzi in five sets, with chaos erupting when a cameraman walked onto court at match point.

Medvedev was furious as umpire Greg Allensworth allowed Bonzi a first serve replay, leading to a six-minute delay and a crowd uproar. Bonzi eventually closed out a stunning 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4 win. Madison Keys also made a shock early exit, falling 6-7(10), 7-6(3), 7-5 to Mexico’s Renata Zarazua.

The sixth seed and reigning Australian Open champion hit a staggering 89 unforced errors in a match that slipped away despite her taking the opening set. Meanwhile, Britain’s Cameron Norrie reached round two after American Sebastian Korda retired due to injury. Norrie led 7-5, 6-4 when Korda, returning from a shin stress fracture, pulled out.