US Oldest Mayor, Vito Perillo Dies At 100

The oldest mayor in the United States (US), Vito Perillo on Saturday night died at the age of 100.

New Telegraph gathered that the Mayor died while serving his second term in New Jersey.

He was born in 1924, and had served in the U.S Navy alongside his brother during World War II and worked as a civil engineer through his retirement.

Perillo, who didn’t let age deter him from trying new things including running for mayor was elected in 2017 as Mayor of Tinton Falls in Monmouth County, NJ at the age of 93.

His campaign during the election was fueled by a vigor that made it almost impossible to believe the candidate was nearly a centenarian.

According to a Tinton Falls spotlight on the late mayor, he went door-to-door during the campaign handing out thousands of flyers and walked so much.

When he turned 100 in September 2024, he announced he would not be running again.

