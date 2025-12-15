US Offering Illegal Immigrants $1,000, Free Flight To Leave

The US, through its Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is offering illegal immigrants $1,000 and a free flight ticket to voluntarily leave and return to their home nations. Accordingly they are encouraging them to use the CBP Home app, which allows them to notify the federal government of their intent to depart the United States willingly. This is one of the steps the administration of President Donald Trump is using to further enforce its hard stance policy on illegal immigrants, which has seen more than 2.5 million of them leaving.

The DHS described it as a “record-breaking achievement” in a statement issued on December 10. The 2.5 million figure, includes more than 605,000 individuals deported as part of DHS enforcement operations and about 1.9 million illegal immigrants who have voluntarily selfdeported since January.

“Since January 20, DHS has arrested more than 595,000 illegal aliens,” DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said. “Illegal aliens are hearing our message to leave now. They know if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return.”

According to DHS, it has prioritised the removal of the “worst of the worst” criminal illegal immigrants as part of the administration’s push to ensure law and order in the country, reports theepochtimes.com. The rapid decline in the illegal immigrant population is showing effects nationwide, such as a “resurgence in local job markets,” DHS said.

In October, 12,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy, which followed 431,000 additions in September. President Donald Trump recently commended DHS Secretary Kristi Noem for a closed, secure border. “We have a border that is the best border in the history of our country,” he said. In a Dec. 10 post on X, Noem said that DHS’s accomplishments this year under Trump have been “historic.”

The council provides the DHS secretary with advice and recommendations on homeland security issues and comprises leaders from state and local governments, academia, the private sector, and first responder communities, reports theepochtimes. The Trump administration’s enforcement against illegal immigrants has faced pushback from lawmakers.

Earlier this month, a group of lawmakers introduced the Dream Act of 2025, seeking to allow noncitizens who do not have lawful status and were brought to the United States as children to potentially qualify for lawful permanent residence and citizenship provided they meet certain work, military, or education requirements, according to a Dec. 4 statement from the office of Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.).