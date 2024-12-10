US, NNPCLTD To Partner On Emissions Reduction Strategies

Share

The United States State Department’s Global Methane Program Manager, Robert Leahman, and the Deloitte team met with NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, at the NNPC Towers to advance collaboration on several methane abatement initiatives aimed at reducing emissions in Nigeria’s energy sector. This is according to a post on the X of NNPC Ltd.

It said: “The U.S. State Department’s Global Methane Program Manager, Robert Leahman, and the Deloitte team met with NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, at the NNPC Towers to advance collaboration on several methane abatement initiatives aimed at reducing emissions in Nigeria’s energy sector. “In partnership with U.S. organizations such as Deloitte and the Bureau of Energy Resources, NNPC Ltd. has launched a methane abatement pilot project in the Niger Delta.

This project focuses on establishing emissions baselines, reducing methane leaks, and scaling sustainable practices across operations. “These efforts align with Nigeria’s ambitious targets to reduce methane emissions in the oil and gas sector by 60 per cent by 2031 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.

“They underscore the nation’s leadership in Africa under the Global Methane Pledge, demonstrating a commitment to tackling climate change and advancing energy sector sustainability.” Meanwhile, the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has honoured NNPC Ltd Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari with an award for exceptional productivity.

