US-Nigeria Trade Hit Over $13bn In 2024

The trade relations between the United States and Nigeria has reached a significant milestone, hitting over $13 billion in 2024.

The growth was attributed to strengthened economic ties between the two nations, with the US emerging as one of Nigeria’s leading foreign investors.

Speaking at the Lagos Business School, Lekki, Lagos State, tagged; ‘Toward a robust USNigeria commercial and investment Partnership,’ US Ambassa-dor, Richard Mills Jnr, said the trade value between the US and Nigeria stood at approximately $13 billion in goods and services in 2024.

He said: “We have two-way trade and goods and services that total roughly $13 billion in 2024 in terms of actual investment, the United States remains one of Nigeria’s leading foreign investors, with foreign direct investment reaching $6.5 billion in 2023 there is a five and a half percent increase.

“And all these connections, this trade, this view of Nigeria as a country emerging to take a rightful role on the global stage beyond what it has already.

It’s built on the connections that exist between our two countries.” The US Envoy added: “US foreign direct investment in Nigeria climbed to $6.5 billion, representing a 5.5 per cent increase from the previous year.

Over 80 American companies operate in Nigeria, with US venture capital accounting for over 60 per cent of startup funding in the country.

“The US mission in Nigeria is working to strengthen economic and commercial ties between the two countries, with a focus on promoting two-way trade and investment.”

According to US Ambassador, the growing trade relationship between the two countries is a testament to the strength and depth of their commercial ties.

“The US State Department’s Commercial Diplomacy Strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa aims to promote economic growth and private sector partnerships in the region, with Nigeria playing a central role.

“The US mission in Nigeria is working to strengthen economic and commercial ties be – tween the two countries. The ambassador mentioned the Commercial and Investment Partnership (CIP) agreement, a five-year memorandum of understanding that prioritizes agriculture, digital economy, and infrastructure.

“The CIP agreement aims to promote two-way trade and investment, drive mutual growth, and create new opportunities for jobs and innovation.

The US mission is committed to supporting ongoing reforms in Nigeria that are critical to attracting US foreign direct investment,” he further explained.

