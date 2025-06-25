US, Nigeria Deepen Commercial, Investment Partnerships

Share

The United States and Nigeria yesterday launched the working group meetings of the United States–Nigeria Commercial and Investment Partnership (CIP).

Senior representatives of the US and Nigeria, along with business leaders from both countries’ private sectors, were present at the event in Abuja.

The US Embassy said: This landmark Partnership, established under a five-year Memorandum of Understanding signed in July 2024 by US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Nigeria’s former Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, aims to deepen bilateral commercial cooperation and expand economic opportunities in both nations.”

The US Ambassador to Nigeria and Nigerian officials led the dialogue: Ambassador Richard M. Mills Jr. and the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment Jumoke Oduwole were among the four senior US and Nigerian officials that led the dialogue.

Mills said: “So, it gives me immense pleasure to see the launch of the working groups come to fruition.

“The CIP underscores the United States’ strong commitment to further enhancing our bilateral commercial and investmenties, fostering economic growth, and creating opportunities that benefit people across both our great nations.”

The inaugural discussions focused on agriculture, the digital economy, and infrastructure. The working groups – comprised of US and Nigerian private sector participants – began their work by nominating group leads and identifying non-tariff barriers to trade and investment.

