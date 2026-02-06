US Must Be Prudent In Supplying Arms To Taiwan, Xi Tells Trump

China’s leader Xi Jinping called Taiwan “the most important issue” in China-US relations during a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Xi had told Trump to be “prudent” when supplying weapons to the island, state media reported, adding that he “attaches great importance” to ties with Washington and hoped both sides will find ways to resolve their differences.

Trump cast the call as “excellent” and “long and thorough”. Wednesday’s call follows a flurry of visits by Western leaders, including UK’s Keir Starmer, to China in recent months, hoping to reset relations with the world’s second-largest economy, reports the BBC.

And in another development, the US has launched an effort to form a trade zone for critical minerals that are key to making everything from smartphones to weapons as it tries to break China’s dominance of the industry.