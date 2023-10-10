US moves warships closer to Israel after Hamas attack

The US has said it is moving an aircraft carrier, ships and jets to the eastern Mediterranean and will also give Israel additional equipment and ammunition. It follows the Hamas attack on southern Israel, which President Biden called an “unprecedented and appalling assault”.

A US National Security spokesperson said several US citizens were among the dead. Israel says more than 700 people have been killed and 100 kidnapped.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier, a missile cruiser and four missile destroyers were heading to the region. He said fighter jets would also be sent, reports the BBC.

The large deployment reflects American concerns that the conflict between Israel and Hamas could draw in other parts of the region.