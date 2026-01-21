US Mission Nigeria Condoles Abdullahi’s Passing

The United States Mission in Nigeria has sent condolences to the family, friends, and communities of Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, who passed away on January 15, 2026.

Imam Abdullahi was widely recognized as a fearless advocate for religious tolerance and interfaith harmony.

Throughout his life, he actively engaged in outreach programs across religious communities in Nigeria, promoting dialogue, understanding, and peaceful coexistence among diverse faith groups.

In recognition of his extraordinary efforts, the US Department of State awarded Imam Abdullahi the 2019 International Religious Freedom Award.

His courageous intervention in June 2018 during attacks in Barkin Ladi, Plateau State saved the lives of hundreds of Christians, highlighting his unwavering commitment to protecting human life and fostering unity.

READ ALSO:

The US Mission noted that Imam Abdullahi’s work extended beyond crisis intervention. His humanitarian efforts consistently manifested peaceful coexistence, acceptance, and interfaith dialogue, leaving a lasting legacy that has inspired both Nigerians and Americans.

In its statement, the Mission said: “His humanity positively manifested in interfaith coexistence and harmony. We know his legacy of peace and acceptance will live on and continue to inspire Nigerians and Americans alike.”

Imam Abdullahi’s death marks the loss of a remarkable leader whose dedication to religious freedom and tolerance set an example for communities across Nigeria.

The US Mission called on all citizens to honor Imam Abdullahi’s memory by continuing to advance peace, tolerance, and interreligious understanding throughout Nigeria.