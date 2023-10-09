New Telegraph

October 9, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 9, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. US Mission honours…

US Mission honours achievements of 2023 Mandela Washington Fellows

  • 1 min ago
  • 1 minute read

The United States Mission in Nigeria recently officially welcomed home 57 talented young Nigerian professionals who recently returned from the Mandela Washington Fellowship at some of U.S. most prestigious colleges and universities.

The participants selected from among thousands of extremely qualified candidates represent Nigeria’s best and brightest in the areas of Business and Entrepreneurship, Civic Leadership, and Public Management. Speaking at the reunion conference in Lagos, U.S. Consul General Will Stevens encouraged the new Fellows to persist in their efforts to bring about positive change in their communities by promoting economic growth and prosperity, strengthening democratic governance, and fostering

Read Previous

Atiku chasing shadows with CSU certificate saga, says Tinubu’s Chicago lawyer
Read Next

Weekly Wrap-Up: All-Share Index rebounds, gains 0.11%