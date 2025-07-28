US Mission Gets CG In Nigeria

The United States Mission in Nigeria has appointed Rick Swart as consul general, As the consul general in Lagos, Swart is now the senior U.S Government representative across the 17 states in southern Nigeria.

Also, Swart would oversee U.S. government activities in southern Nigeria focused on deepening trade and investment, promoting people-to-people ties and advancing diplomatic priorities in the region.

Before joining the U.S. State Department in 2002, Swart had a background in architecture and design and served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Mali.

He is a career member of the U.S. Senior Foreign Service with a diplomatic career spanning several continents. Before his appointment to Nigeria, he served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Chad.

He has also served in other leadership roles, including Chargé d’Affaires in Chad, Congo, and Burundi, and Deputy Consul General in Baghdad, Iraq.

Swart took over from JoEllen Gorg, who served in an acting capacity for the past seven months following the departure of the immediate past consul general, Will Stevens, who completed his tour in November 2024.

Stevens played a visible role in strengthening diplomatic engagements during his tenure, especially in supporting trade discussions and cultural programmes.

Acknowledging his predecessor, Swart thanked JoEllen for her remarkable leadership and for the outstanding work she has done to promote our close partnership with the Nigerian people in the region.

He added that he looks forward to working closely with Ambassador Mills and the team at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja to further advance the shared objectives between Nigeria and the United States.

His experience further includes assignments in Geneva as a humanitarian assistance officer for Africa at the U.S Mission to the United Nations and tours in London, Manila, and Dubai.

In Washington, D.C., he worked as the focal point for sub-Saharan Africa issues.