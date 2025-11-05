US Military Threat: China Declares Support For Nigeria, Opposes Trump

One of the world’s powerhouses, China has called on the international community to respect Nigeria’s sovereignty following a threat of military action from the United States (US).

The Chinese Government reaffirmed its support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration, praising Nigeria for pursuing a development path that reflects the country’s unique national realities.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning, made the remarks when she chaired a regular press conference, the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria confirmed in a post on X yesterday.

“As a comprehensive strategic partner of Nigeria, China firmly supports the Nigerian government in leading its people to a development path that fits Nigeria’s national realities,” Mao Ning was quoted to have said.

The Chinese government maintained that issues of religion and human rights should not be used as excuses for external interference in sovereign nations’ affairs. “We oppose any country’s interference in other countries’ internal affairs under the pretext of religion and human rights. We oppose the wanton threat of sanction and use of force.”

In an explosive post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, Trump had said that he asked the Pentagon to map out a possible plan of attack in Nigeria, one day after warning that Christianity was “facing an existential threat” in Africa’s most populous country. In his post, Trump said that if Nigeria does not stem the killings, the United States will attack and “it will be fast, vicious and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our Cherished Christians.”

On Sunday, President Trump reiterated his threat of possible military operations in Nigeria over the alleged killings of Christians. When asked aboard Air Force One if he was considering US troops or air strikes, Trump said, “Could be, I envisage a lot of things.”

The US President’s declaration has since sparked widespread reactions from political and diplomatic circles. Responding, presidential spokesman, Daniel Bwala, told AFP that Nigeria remains America’s partner in the global fight against terrorism.

Tinubu earlier dismissed suggestions that Christians were being targeted more than other groups, insisting that Nigeria’s religious tolerance remains strong. “The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality,” the president stated.