Us Military Ship Heading To Gaza to Build Port

US military ship is sailing towards the Middle East, carrying equipment to build a temporary pier off the coast of Gaza, the army has said. The support ship, General Frank S Besson, set sail from a military base in the state of Virginia on Saturday.

It comes after President Joe Biden said the US would build the floating harbour to help get aid into Gaza by sea. The UN has warned that famine in the Gaza Strip is “almost inevitable” and children are starving to death. Aid deliveries by land and air have proved difficult and dangerous, reports the BBC.