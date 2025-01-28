Share

The United States (US) Department of Defense on Tuesday released the images of undocumented migrants awaiting deportation flights at Tucson International Airport, Arizona.

New Telegraph reports that the operation is part of a collaborative effort between US Northern Command and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), with logistical support from US Transportation Command.

The deportation flights, conducted using military airlift, highlight the Trump administration’s intensified efforts to manage the country’s immigration challenges.

Speaking with reporters, the Department of Defense confirmed that military resources were deployed to assist ICE in expediting the removal of migrants deemed ineligible to remain in the United States.

US Northern Command, tasked with ensuring the operation’s efficiency, stated that the use of military airlift enhances ICE’s capability to conduct removal flights promptly and securely.

The images show migrants boarding the aircraft under the supervision of federal officials, reinforcing the government’s firm stance on immigration enforcement.

This development comes amid ongoing efforts by President Donald Trump to purge the United States of illegal migrants.

The deportation flights are part of broader immigration reforms aimed at addressing the increasing number of migrants crossing into the United States.

