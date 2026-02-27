The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has assured Nigerians that the military assistance provided by the United States (US) comes at no cost and does not compromise the country’s sovereignty.

New Telegraph recalls that the DHQ confirmed that on February 17, about 100 US military personnel and their associated equipment arrived in Nigeria.

According to Maj. Gen. Samaila Uba, the deployment followed discussions during a working group meeting between Nigerian and US delegations.

At a briefing on the ongoing military operations in Abuja, Maj. Gen. Michael Onoja explained that the support focuses on training Nigerian troops and strengthening counter-terrorism efforts.

“The American government is interested in combating terrorism, and the assistance being rendered to Nigeria comes at no cost,” he said.

Onoja emphasised that Nigeria’s territorial integrity and national security remain fully intact. “Our sovereignty is intact. Our territorial integrity is intact. Nobody is giving away our sovereignty,” he said, urging the public to focus on the operational benefits of the partnership rather than the number of foreign personnel involved.

The general noted that US personnel are primarily engaged in training programmes, similar to Nigerian officers receiving training abroad. He also highlighted the importance of responsible media reporting, cautioning that excessive publicity of terrorist activities could aid insurgents.

Onoja addressed concerns about the Federal Government’s de-radicalisation initiative for surrendered insurgents under Operation Safe Corridor, noting that while the programme achieved significant success initially, it is currently under review to improve outcomes.

He further clarified that while state governments can implement security measures, such actions must align with federal directives, and the Armed Forces remain fully aligned with the policies of the federal government.